NewsRadio 740 KTRH · Houston's News, Weather & Traffic Station

Listen
Shows & Blogs
Houston's Morning News
Michael Berry
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
GardenLine with Randy Lemmon
Rush Limbaugh
The Sean Hannity Show
CarPro USA
50+
Broadcast Schedule
Featured Podcasts
News & Info
COVID19 Coronavirus Updates
Houston and Texas News
National News
StormWatch
Traffic
Houston Sports
KTRH Events
Kelsey-Seybold Appointments
Check Your Texas Lottery Numbers
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise on NewsRadio 740 KTRH, Get Results
On Air
8:00 AM
Michael Berry
Up Next
11:00 AM
Rush Limbaugh
Full Schedule
Japanese Mayor: Men Should Do The Grocery Shopping During The Pandemic
Apr 27, 2020
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
Fryer Feature: Texas Numbers
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
iHeartRadio Houston - Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Apr 27, 2020
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
KTRH and Classic Chevy Sugar Land could help with your chance at $1,000 up to 12 times daily!
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
Current Weather
Houston-Galveston, TX
73°
Latest Traffic Report
More Stories
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Man Paints Venmo Account On His Roof After Tornado Destroys His Home
Apr 26, 2020
PODCAST: Texas continues to re-open; Schiff says what?????
Apr 27, 2020
Military Jets To Fly Over Hospitals To Honor Workers Battling Conorovirus
Apr 26, 2020
Dallas Salon Owner Defies Government Order And Reopens
Apr 27, 2020
Podcasts
The Michael Berry Show
Rush Limbaugh Morning Update
The Best of Coast to Coast AM
This Morning With Gordon Deal
View More Podcasts
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Load More
Weird News
The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified
Apr 27, 2020
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
Load More
NewsRadio 740 KTRH ·
Houston's News, Weather & Traffic Station
Listen Now on iHeartRadio