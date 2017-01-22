Toggle navigation
KTRH - Houston's News, Weather & Traffic Station
KTRH - Houston's News, Weather & Traffic Station
Personalities
Matt Patrick
Michael Berry
Shara Fryer
Sean Hannity
Randy Lemmon - Gardenline
Gordon Deal
Clyde Lewis
Mark Levin
Rush Limbaugh
George Noory
All Programs
Podcasts
Matt Patrick
Michael Berry
The Rush Minute
GardenLine
In the Oilpatch
Safe Money Talk Radio
Texas Home Improvement
Your Health First
Your Pet's Health
All Podcasts
News
Houston News
StormWatch
Traffic
National News
ABC
NBC News
CNN
Fox News
Astros
Top Sports Stories
Scoreboard
Community Events
Submit Community Events
Resources
Broadcast Schedule
Better Business Bureau
Crime Stoppers
Houston Gas Prices
Houston Film Fanatics
Lyndon's Movie Reviews
Kelsey-Seybold Appointments
Kim Komando's Daily Tip
KTRH News Team
KTRH Events
Pets
How to collect your prize
Contests
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Sign up to win tickets ... you might even score seats at the Big Game!
FedEx Driver Saves An American Flag Protesters Tried To Burn (VIDEO)
President Trump's Muslim ban sparks protest at airports including Houston
Get The Latest From The Trump Administration!
Matt Patrick's Blog: Little Girl Does Dolly! Better Than Me!
Connected POLL: Falcons or Patriots? Who will win?
previous
next
On-Air Now
4:30pm - 8:00pm
How Scientists Are Cracking One of the World's Oldest Codes
White House Doesn't Blink: 'The Order Remains in Place'
Bill Maher NAILS Libs on PC Culture (NSFW LANGUAGE)
Trump Reorg Puts Bannon on the NSC
U.S. Suffers 1st Combat Death of the Trump Era
Woman Terrified Dead Husband's Sperm Used for Other Women
How to Buy a Piece of Parisian Real Estate for $75
NJ Sending All Parents Home With Baby Boxes
Conway: Ban Is 'a Small Price to Pay' (VIDEO)
Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive
Is Tesla CEO Elon Musk Boring?
Korean Air Sued By Passenger Over Coffee Spill
x
See Full Playlist
KTRH
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from KTRH to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.